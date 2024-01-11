Rivers Crisis: Wike’s Loyalist Resigns As Fubara’s Chief of Staff

Pressures continues to mount in Rivers State politics as Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has lost another key player in his cabinet.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the state’s Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi, has resigned from his position.

Confirming the resignation on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, disclosed the development to the public, adding that the governor will soon make a public announcement of a suitable replacement for Amadi.

He said: “The former Chief of Staff, Hon Chidi Amadi, has resigned. The governor will announce another Chief of Staff at the appropriate time.

“It is the prerogative of the governor to appoint when he wants it. He will tell us and we will announce it and you will also get the release to that effect.”

It was gathered that Amadi is a known loyalist to the immediate past governor of the State, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, with his resignation, the number of Wike’s loyalists who have left Fubara’s administration since the political crisis between Fubara and the FCT Minister, now stands at 10.