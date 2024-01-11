Candy Bleakz Breaks Down After All Her Savings Vanishes From Bank Account

Candy Bleakz, a singer, recently took to social media to express her displeasure with the unexpected disappearance of her funds from Wema Bank.

In a lengthy social media message, the rising artist broke down as she asserted that all of her Wema Bank money had gone missing.

She revealed that everything she had worked hard for over eight years had vanished overnight.

In the post she went on to tag Wema Bank saying she needed help, revealing that she was having difficulty breathing.

“Why me? I just want everyone to be fine I just lost my everything, 8years of hustle my God why me? My dad, my mum and now ME!!! @wemabank please I need help. Have lost my everything. I can’t breathe. I want to be a better person and not come online”

Candy Bleakz also continued to cry out, expressing that she can no longer endure and that she desperately needs help.

While netizens attempted to address her, she instantly prevented them, stating that she does not want anyone to talk to her and that all she wants is her finances back in her account.

She completed her diatribe by lamenting how unlucky she was to begin the new year on such a negative tone.