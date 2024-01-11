Edo Guber: ‘I Feel Betrayed’ — Shaibu On Obaseki’s Support Of An ‘Outsider’ Ighodalo

Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu of Edo State, on Wednesday, disclosed that he feels betrayed that his principal, Godwin Obaseki, is not supporting his governorship ambition.

While speaking on Arise Television, Shaibu said he contributed massively to the re-election of Obaseki in 2020.

Shaibu had in November 2023, Shaibu declared his ambition to contest the 2024 governorship election in Edo on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The State’s governorship election is slated for September 21

The declaration was made amid the political tension between Shaibu and Obaseki.

According to Shaibu, Obaseki is trying to bring an “outsider” to become the next Governor of the State.

Noting that the people of Edo will resist the move, he accused Obaseki of using state resources to “procure” support for his preferred candidate.

His words: “The people of Edo state do not want an outsider. The governor is trying to bring in an outsider. We will resist it.

“Contesting the governorship election is not just a fluke. I can see the organic support. My support is not procured just the way the governor is using taxpayers’ money to procure support for his candidate.

“I feel betrayed by the governor. I feel very betrayed. When we go to church, there are certain Biblical verses that are beginning to make meaning to me.

“There is this particular verse that has been going through my mind: ‘The heart of man is desperately wicked.’ When I see what the governor is doing, the verse now makes meaning to me.

“I supported the second term bid of the governor with my structures, vehicles, and finances, including how we got the ticket of PDP. I contributed financially, both in naira and dollars, and I discovered I was even duped.

“If I say betrayal, it is an understatement. I feel very hurt and betrayed.”