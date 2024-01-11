‘I Didn’t Defect From APC, I Only Resigned To Join Another Party’ — LP’s Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) and ally of its 2023 presidential candidate, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said that he never defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nollywood actor turned politician maintained that he only resigned from the ruling APC to join LP months to the 2023 general elections.

The former spokesman of the Obi campaign council made the argument on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Wike’s Appointment Under APC Proves PDP Is Dead — Kenneth Okonkwo

“I’m always not very comfortable with the word ‘defection’. I resigned from the APC and joined Labour Party. You defect when you move from a party to another.

“Let’s say you are a member of the National Assembly; and in Nigeria, you must be a member of a political party to run for office or there won’t be any chance for you to resign. In that circumstance, you can defect.

“But when you resign and join another party, that’s not defection,” Okonkwo argued.