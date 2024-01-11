“He Denied His Crimes Like A Baby, After Bullying His Elders” – Tonto Dikeh Sheds Light On Verydarkman’s Police Invite

Tonto Dikeh, a well-known actress, spoke about what happened in the police station when critic Verydarkman was invited, revealing how he behaved like a “baby” and denied all of his crimes.

Recall how the actress-turned-politician caused a stir when she shared a photo on social media indicating that Verydarkman was being questioned and had received an invitation from the police.

The controversial critic made fun of the actress on social media for trying to get him put in jail after he was granted his freedom.

Tonto Dikeh asserted she saw him act like a baby and deny everything he had said about her on social media.

He denied being aware that she is a mother of a son and denied tagging her in his tweets.

She declared herself to be courageous and issued a warning.

She wrote:

“It’s safe to say I am fearless.

Yesterday I witnessed a

young Who has bullied his elders far too long, deny his crimes Eke a baby.

I’m still shocked “He clearly said never referred to her or knew she has a son as well did not speak on her son.

Listen up.

I am as bow as the lion strutting the wild and elegantly confident like the tiger on a solo mission to dominate toes m d naysay«s. Even though it appears s generation is all about fingers nmning wild behind the keypad; be aware I am solidly ready to act accordingly wherever outside in person to put an end toa” these like I said “Let it begim it’s just day one.

When smoke clears. charcoal still hot”

