“I’m Ready To Start My Family But I Get Approached By Younger Guys” – Uriel Oputa Reveals

Former “All Stars” contestant on Big Brother Naija, Uriel Oputa, has said that she will only date younger men if they have something worthwhile to offer.

The reality TV star and culinary expert claimed she is ready to have children, but guys much younger than her routinely approach her.

During a conversation on the “Spill With Phyna podcast,” the 35-year-old admitted that people find it difficult to believe she is her age due of her appearance.

Because of their age difference, Uriel revealed that she has always been hesitant to accept such relationship proposals, but she now says yes when they approach her.

In her words;

“I get approached by younger guys because people don’t believe my age. I’m in my 30s, right? But a lot of 28–29 guys approach me. And I’m like, ‘I can’t date you because I’m in a different stage in life. I’m ready to start a family. So, what can you offer me? You’re just getting into life.”