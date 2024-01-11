“It’s Very Clear That They Robbed Us Of 2023 Election” – LP Chairman, Abure Alleges

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has alleged that his party was robbed of victory in the 2023 general elections.

Abure claimed that the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, and Enugu State governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, were the two biggest casualties of Nigeria’s Electoral Act.

He added that stakeholders responsible for the manipulation of the electoral act including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Assembly and the Presidency.

He said: “It is very clear that they robbed us of that election. It was done in collusion with INEC officials and PDP government in Enugu State.

READ MORE: LP Chairman, Abure Sacks Aides After Loss At Supreme Court

“The whole world is aware of it. Even before you spoke about electoral reforms the party has decided since last year that we are going to pursue electoral reforms in Nigeria. And what happened to us in the general election will never happen to us again.

“We believe that the starting point is to begin early enough with the pursuit of electoral reform because we saw all the antics that played out between the national assembly and the presidency in the past electoral reform.

“As I speak with you, we are already constituting the committee that will give us the framework for the review. We also decided that the Labour Party will not be a spectator and that we will be the drivers of that process.

“I have made it clear that the major victim of the 2023 general election is the Labour Party. And therefore we cannot be seen to take back seat in the pursuit of electoral reform and in defence of our votes.”