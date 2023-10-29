LP Chairman, Abure Sacks Aides After Loss At Supreme Court

Julius Abure, National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has approved the termination of appointments of some of his aides.

In the termination letter signed by the National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, he said all appointments related to elections and campaigns had been formally dissolved.

“The affected appointees include: Mr. Mandela Ukegbu, Chairman, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Committee on Special Duties; Engineer Balami Isaac David, Senior Special Assistant on Presidential Campaign, Fund Raising and Grassroot Mobilization; Didacus Joe-Adigwe, Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations; Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization and Isaac Imasuagbon, Senior Special Assistant on ICT,” Farouk said.

Recall that on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled out the Party’s appeal against the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.