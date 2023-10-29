Kaduna Refinery To Be Ready By 2024 Ending — Lokpobiri Assures

Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (oil), says Kaduna refinery will begin operation by the end of 2024.

In a statement shared by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Lokpobiri gave the timeframe during an assessment of the progress of work on the ongoing quick-fix project on the Kaduna refinery on Saturday.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, alongside Lokpobiri and other top executive directors, inspected the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited (KRPC).

He said the timeframe was given due to the “significant level of progress” he witnessed on the tour.

To ensure the Kaduna refinery is back on stream before the end of this year, Lokpobiri said the federal government would continue its support.

According to the Minister, key players involved in the refinery’s rehabilitation process would be held accountable to ensure the timely delivery of the project.

The statement read, “Lokpobiri said he is confident that the refinery will be restreamed by the end of 2024, considering the ‘significant level of progress’ he has witnessed on the tour.

“The Minister, who observed that he would continue to hold key players involved in the rehabilitation process of the nation’s refineries accountable, also pledged Federal Government support in ensuring the timely delivery of the project.

“According to the Minister, there is an urgent need to get the refinery back on stream for the nation’s economic prosperity and energy security, which are both paths to sustainable development.”

On his part, Kyari assured that the timeframe for the fuel plant to begin operation will be met as all hands are on deck.

Kyari said the equipment needed for the quick-fix activities is already in place, adding that the repair would ensure 60,000 barrels per day output at the refinery.

“We are very confident that we will get the appropriate financing to get to the end of it, and ultimately, we will start to deliver value to Nigerians again.

“We plan the quick fix for 60,000 barrels per day so that we can start making money from this plant and we can continue the other part of the refinery to bring it up to its full-fledged capacity.

“This will also tally with the completion of the Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) on the pipeline,” he said.

This, Kyari said, will result in a reliable pipeline delivery infrastructure.