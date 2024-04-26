

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, on Friday, urged his predecessors to desist from interfering in his administration if they have nothing to contribute to the State.

This is as Samuel Ortom, immediate past Governor of the State, during the celebration of his 63rd birthday, said that those advising Alia to be at loggerheads with George Akume, the Secretary General of the Federation, did not have the interest of the State at heart.

Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi, Alia told his predecessors to be silent henceforth as they had already had their term.

According to him, he would not allow any civil servant or former Governor to destabilize his administration.

“I can’t allow anyone whether a former Governor or Civil Servant. If you are a former Governor and you have nothing to contribute to Benue, shut up. You had your term you went through it, and allowed the administration to work.

“You did your part and if you are in the state know exactly what you are saying. Criticisms are welcomed but verify your facts.

“If you have served your tenure you cannot stay by the side and destabilize this government,” he said

Speaking on his visit to the United States of America, the Governor said that he, along with nine other Governors of the North, were invited by the US Peace Institute to chart a way forward on the insecurity confronting the region.

He added, “Ten governors were there and several things were considered for implementation. Amongst them is how to get the displaced persons back homes, which is paramount to me.

“I have been away in the last eight days to sell the image of the state and clear its battered image.

“In the past, Benue wasn’t even on the national radar. It’s going to be a place where other states will come to learn, emulate, and take back to their states.

“Farmers are getting back to farming in Gwer West, Gwer East, Guma, and Makurdi among others are enjoying relative peace.

“Those of us at the home front must do our best. Each person is a security personnel and it must go beyond seeing something and saying something.

“Don’t let anybody buy you off to sell your people don’t let anyone cow you to sell off your land.

“Cooperate with security apparatus to give us their best. The uniform people are here with us and for us. If someone wants to use you to steal cows or to cause mischief, tell them to bring back their children.”