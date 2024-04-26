Veteran Actor Ganiyu Ogunjimi Is Dead

Ganiyu Oyeyemi Ogunjimi, a veteran Yoruba actor, has reportedly died, sending the Nollywood industry and fans into mourning.

On Friday, actor Kunle Afod announced his passing on his Instagram profile, prompting many on social media to leave condolence messages.

Ogunjimi is widely renowned for portraying a bold soldier in combat, a fantastic and lovely performer.

He performed admirably as a soldier and herbalist. He has acted alongside Abija, Lalude, Fadeye, Dagunro, and others.

Sharing the news, Afod wrote,

“We tried our best but God loves you more May his soul rest in peace Baba Ogunjinmi RIP Sun re oooo”.