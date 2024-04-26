American School Writes EFCC, To Refund $760,000 Paid From Kogi Coffers For Yahaya Bello Children’s Fees

The American International School of Abuja (AISA), has requested banking details of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to refund fees paid for the children of Yahaya Bello, the former Governor of Kogi State.

The anti-graft agency had alleged that Bello paid $720,000 in advance as fees for five of his children from the coffers of the Kogi State Government.

The children are in grade levels 2 to 8 at the school.

In a letter addressed to the Lagos zonal commander of the EFCC, the school said the sum of $845,852 had been paid in tuition “since the 7th of September 2021 to date.”

According to AISA, the sum to be refunded is $760,910 because it had deducted educational services already rendered.

“Please forward to us an official written request, with the authentic banking details of the EFCC, for the refund of the above-mentioned funds as previously indicated as part of your investigation into the alleged money laundering activities by the Bello family.

“Since the 7th September 2021 to date, $845,852.84 (Eight Hundred and Forty-Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty-Two US Dollars and eighty-four cents) in tuition and other fees has been deposited into our Bank account.

“We have calculated the net amount to be transferred and refunded to the State, after deducting the educational services rendered as $760,910.84. (Seven Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ten US Dollars and Eighty-Four cents).

“No further additional fees are expected in respect of tuition as the students’ fees have now been settled until they graduate from ASIA,” the letter read.

The school said it would draw the attention of the anti-graft agency if there were any further deposits by the Bello family.

In a statement signed by Greg Hughes, AISA also said “Ali Bello contacted the school on Friday 13 August 2021 requesting to pay the family school fees in advance until the students graduate from High School.”

The EFCC operatives on April 17 laid siege to Bello’s residence in Abuja in an attempt to arrest him over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

While the operatives were at the house, the current Governor of Kogi, Usman Ododo, arrived at the property and reportedly whisked Bello away.

The EFCC has since declared Bello wanted, with the Nigeria Immigration Service placing the ex-Governor on watchlist.