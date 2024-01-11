“Wunmi Called Me With Strange Number To Threaten Me” – Mohbad’s Father Alleges (VIDEO)

Joseph Aloba, the father of the deceased musician Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad, has made serious allegation against his son’s wife, Wunmi and her attorney, Femi Falana.

He claimed in an interview with MAX FM that he felt as though his life was in jeopardy and that he had no idea where to go for protection.

According to Joseph Aloba, Falana was aware of Wunmi’s actions when she threatened to murder him over the phone.

He further revealed he recorded the call for documentation’s purposes.

Mr Joseph disclosed he was terrified when his door was knocked on because he thought his daughter-in-law was going to follow through on her threat.

He said; “Falana and his client use to threaten me, I need help and I want people to support me, the autopsy is going to be done by a private firm. I don’t know where to live now because of threats.

Yesterday, when I heard someone knocking at the gate, I thought it was those that Wunmi said will come to kill me. She called me with a strange number and threatened me; I recorded it and Falana is aware of this upon all he was still standing by her side, he even stopped those that wanted to help me, People that are saying the truth he wanted to silent them when I passed Ketu, I saw Late Gani Fawehinmi Statue Moulded there, if Falana wants to behave in this kind of manner, can his own statue be placed at the junction? Because of this Mohbad case, he want to manipulate because of money, the name that he has been building all this while and we are from same Ekiti, and he knows all ends in this world and his own son is alive but they killed mine”.

See the interview below;