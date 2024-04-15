Soldier Who Killed Lover Not Repentant Boko Haram Terrorist But Civilian JTF Member — Army Reveals

The Nigerian Army has revealed that investigation is ongoing over the alleged killing of a lady, identified as Hauwakulu Tabra, by a soldier, Private Adamu Muhammad at one of the barracks in Enugu State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the horrible incident occurred on April 11, 2024 and the corpse of the lady was discovered within the barracks, in the following day.

However, in a statement made available to the public on Sunday, by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu expressed regret that the young lady lost her life in the hands of a man with whom she was in an amorous relationship.

The statement reads: “Much as it is highly regrettable that a young lady lost her life in the hands of a man with whom she was in an amorous relationship, the incident should not be latched on to insinuate a laughable claim that the dastardly act was committed by a repentant Boko Haram recruited into the Nigerian Army.

“The NA has at no point in time, either in the past or present, enlisted repentant Boko Haram members to its strength.

“However, considerations were given to the CJTF, who in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North-East distinguished themselves morally and patriotically. Such members of the CJTF must have also shown commitment, dedication, and loyalty to the service and the nation.

“The sad incident of the gruesome murder of Miss Hauwakulu Tabra by Private Adamu Muhammad occurred on the night of Thursday 11 April 2024 and her corpse was discovered within the barracks on Friday, April 12, 2024.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the late Hauwakulu Tabra was murdered by the said soldier, who is presently in detention for further investigation to unravel the motive behind his actions.”

“The general public should rest assured that justice will be served, as the NA will not condone any unprofessional conduct or indiscipline within its ranks.”