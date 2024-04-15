Launch CNG Buses, Announce New Minimum Wage On Workers’ Day – Labour Urges FG

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has urged the Federal Government to announce the new minimum wage on Workers’ Day, May 1, 2024.

Tommy Etim, National Vice President of the TUC, stated this on Sunday in a chat with Punch.

Recall that organised labour had submitted N615,000 as the new proposed minimum wage for workers in the country.

According to him, the announcement of the new minimum wage is one of labour’s expectations ahead of the 2024 Workers’ Day.

He furthered that there were lots of expectations particularly since some of the newly initiated policies of government had continued to push more Nigerians into poverty.

Workers in the country, he said, were expectant of the new minimum wage, stating that Workers’ Day is like Christmas Day for workers.

“The Workers’ Day is a type of Christmas Day to Nigerian workers and there are lots of expectations. The welfare of workers is paramount and should be taken into consideration. It is also expected that lots of incentives will be rolled out to cushion the effects of the policies initiated by the government which have continued to limit the purchasing power of workers and Nigerians as a whole.

“Presently, the purchasing power is weak in the country. It is also expected that a new minimum wage will be announced on that day. Workers are looking forward to that. Also, we expect that the government finally use the opportunity to launch the CNG buses which it promised over a year ago. These are our expectations,” he said.