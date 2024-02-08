Police Inspector, Two Others Killed As Boko Haram Attack Borno Community

A yet to be identified police inspector, including two persons were killed in a fresh Boko Haram attack on Kukareta, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists, on Wednesday, set ablaze the police officer along with a makeshift camp accommodation.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the two civilians were shot dead and they set ablaze the vehicle of the district head and carted away one Hilux vehicle belonging to the civilian Joint Task Force operating in that community.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers, who are thought to be Boko Haram fighters, swooped on homes and looted food before burning them down.

He said: “We lost three people, including a police mobile officer who died of a gunshot wound during the attack.”