Over 2,000 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrendered In Two Years, 1,935 Released Back To Society – DHQ

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa of the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ), says between 2016 and 2022, 1935 repentant Boko Haram terrorists were released to society from the Bulumkutu Camp in Borno State.

General Musa, according to Sahara Reporters, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday, when he delivered a lecture on: “Non-Kinetic Operations and the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

Represented by Rear Admiral Daupreye Matthew, DHQ’s Director of Training, the CDS asserted that the military had not contemplated scrapping the non-kinetic approach as part of the efforts being used to solve insecurity challenges.

According to him, the use of non-kinetic efforts under Operation Safe Corridor led to the surrender of more than 2,000 Boko Haram members between 2016 and 2017.

READ ALSO: Abia Govt Uncovers Tunnel Where Kidnappers Hide Victims

He furthered that 67 per cent of those who surrendered were of the Abubakar Shekau faction of the insurgents.

1,543 repentant terrorists, he added, graduated from Mallam Sidi Camp in Gombe State and 1,935 were released from Bulumkutu Camp in Borno between 2016 and 2022.

The CDS noted that from July 2021 to May 4, 2022 alone, no fewer than 51,828 terrorists and their family members surrendered, out of which 13,360 were fighters.

In the long run, the DHQ disclosed that a total 106,000 terrorists and their family members had surrendered in the North East.