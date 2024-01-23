Abia Govt Uncovers Tunnel Where Kidnappers Hide Victims

The government of Abia State has uncovered a hidden tunnel where kidnappers keep their victims at Lokpanta in Umunneochi council area of the State.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti on Media and Publicity, said the tunnel was discovered by men of the Operation Crush security team who raided the area.

He explained that the hidden tunnel was made visible as the government deployed earth-moving equipment to the area.

“The hidden tunnel was discovered as the state government led by Governor Alex Otti, deployed earth-moving equipment to clear the area after the criminal cartel succumbed to the superior firepower of the government-backed Operation Crush.

“We will not surrender an inch of our territory to criminals,” Ekeoma stated.

During the launch of the Abia State Joint Security Task Force (Operation Crush), Otti ordered security agencies to ensure that all criminals, especially kidnappers making life hellish for the people were brought to justice and their criminal infrastructure and architecture destroyed.