Daniel Regha Reacts To Alleged Hushpuppi’s Celebration Of Tunde Ednut’s Birthday From Prison

Daniel Regha, a popular figure on Twitter, is furious after seeing a video of cyber criminal Hushpuppi celebrating well-known influencer Tunde Ednut’s birthday while incarcerated.

Hushpuppi, who is detained in the United States for money laundering, commemorated Tunde Ednut’s 38th birthday while in prison.

As soon as the video became viral, Daniel Regha voiced his disdain of it and advised Nigerians to stop acting like Hushpuppi is an icon or a good role model.

He said that because Hushpuppi is incarcerated, he should be treated like a criminal.

Daniel stated that one of the main issues the nation is currently dealing with is yahoo guys, which were promoted by people like Hushpuppi.

Furthermore, he issued a warning to Nigerians on the activities they promote under the guise of cruising.

Daniel wrote,

“Hushpuppi is a criminal & should be treated as one since he’s in prison; He often make headlines but Nigerians need to stop acting like he’s an icon or a good role model. One of the biggest problems we are facing today is yahoo boys, which the likes of Hushpuppi encouraged. Let’s be mindful what we encourage in the name of cruise.”

In another post, he wrote: “The video of Hushpuppi being served different meals in prison is wr¤ng (if true). He shouldn’t have access to a phone, & needs to be paying for his crimes. Again, Nigerians who catch cruise whenever he makes the headlines are part of the issue; How do y’all criticize politicians but glorify yahoo boys & criminals? That’s pathetic.”

SEE POST: