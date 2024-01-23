‘We Walked For Over Eight Hours Inside The Bush’ – Father Of Six Kidnapped Daughters Recounts Ordeal

Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, father of the six girls who were abducted at the Federal Capital Territory, has narrated the harsh treatment they were subjected to by their captors.

Recall that Al-Kadriyar alongside his daughters were abducted by gunmen at their residence in Zuma 1, Bwari area of Abuja on January 2.

The gunmen later released their father, asking him to go get N60m as ransom for the release of her daughters before Friday, January 12.

However, the gunmen killed the eldest of the six sisters because of his inability to raise the ransom and then dumped her body somewhere for her parents.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Monday, Al-Kadriyar said he and his children trekked for eight hours inside the bush.

He narrated saying, “It was on January 2. I think I came in around 7 p.m. from town and I moved in immediately to observe my Maghrib prayer

“I came out after and sat down at the sitting room to relax. I later observed my Ishai prayer but was not feeling too okay to eat dinner, so I asked my daughter to prepare pap for me.

“I could not take much of the pap, so I went straight to my bedroom. I kept telling my wife I was not feeling too strong. I dozed off after some time and the next thing I heard was some noise and wondered who was banging the gate.

“My children were in their various rooms. The banging on the gate continued. The house is an uncompleted building, I just fixed about three rooms, just for us to move in, it was not up to two months since we moved into the house.

“I came out, went to the sitting room and peeped from the window, I saw a man standing outside, it was then I realised, they were armed robbers.

“I notified my wife and told her the people outside were armed robbers. My wife and I rushed to the rooms to switch off all the lights, the children had also locked their rooms. I picked up my phone to call either neighbours or anyone for help but I was so confused.

“I later called my brother, Abdulfatai, and told him we were being attacked by armed robbers. He called about 15 minutes later saying he was close to the house.

“The bandits forced their way into the house, broke the doors and windows and asked for money. I was tied with a rope and watched as the bandits assembled my daughters.

“When I noticed my brother was driving in, I was happy, he was the one that led the police to that community. When I sighted his car, they had already positioned themselves.

“They immediately told us to lay down and I told my children to obey and lay down. Three of the armed men went to a building nearby, it is a fenced building and they broke all the security lights in that house and then started firing at the police officers.

“I saw my brother driving out, he didn’t know they were close to that house, so, I believe while he was trying to reverse, they must have shot him.

“The police vehicle also got stuck, so he could not reverse. They continued to exchange bullets, and after a few minutes, both of them stopped, I think the police stopped and couldn’t advance further.

“It was then I knew they must have injured my brother or the police. They then asked us to get up, went back to the village and took another route. The bandit said they needed money.”

He continued: “I was at their camp when all these ransom issues were coming up. That night when we went through the bush, it took about eight hours and 30 minutes of working together with my children, I was not wearing any slippers, I was wearing a short and a sports shirt.

“While walking into the bush, there was one among them who was friendly with us. I told him ‘Aboki, what do you want? Don’t treat me like this.’ He was trying to speak Yoruba, he said, ‘Money, you have money?’

“When they got to a hill, fetched some firewood and prepared their food there that night. At that time, they asked me to kneel down, and one of them came to me and asked ‘Do you have million?’ I said, ‘Where do you expect me to get that?’

“Two people walked up to me and slapped me, and one other who was holding a gun hit me with it at my back.

“When they were done eating, they asked us to relax for about 30 minutes and the second lap of the journey took us about three hours again.”

“We got to a bush where they asked us to sleep for about 30 minutes. My children, those with wrappers covered me with their wrappers.

“After 30 to 40 minutes, they told us to get up and we started the final lap. There is a big stream and a mountain to cross over to where their leader was.”

“The guy that I picked as a friend was telling me, ‘Bros, cooperate with oga, oga will release you so that you will go and look for the money.’ I told him I don’t have money and I’m a civil servant.

“I just moved into that house not up to two months. Before we moved in, I explained to my children that the sitting room was not furnished and that we would need to just manage. We have been staying in a rented apartment for a long time.

“He asked me to go and sit down and relax. After a few minutes, the leader asked me to come, I knelt down before him and he said, ‘Are you a soldier?’ I said, ‘No, I am just a civil servant, the house you see me occupying is for my brother and it is not yet completed.’

“He said okay. One of them came from the back and hit me in the back. They said how much can I raise. I told them I can try to raise N2 million. They said I have not yet negotiated.

“They asked me to count my children and think about their number, My children started saying, ‘Daddy, please don’t allow them to kill us.’

“They (bandits) started talking about N5 million to N10 million, I said where will I get N10 million from?” he narrated the traumatic experience.