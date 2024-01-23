‘We Give People Load They Can Carry For Efficient Result’ — Tinubu Defends Cabinet Size

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, disclosed that he keeps a large cabinet to prevent a future of non-performance and no results.

He disclosed this while he recieved a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by Daniel Okoh, its President.

According to Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesperson, the President acknowledged that he has been criticised for the size of his cabinet.

His words: “We have no other country but Nigeria. If you do not preach the sermon of understanding, tolerance, perseverance, and hope for Nigerians, you are doing damage to the country, and nobody will help us repair it.

“Let us dialogue because public condemnation of a nation is not what makes any citizen a good one.

‘We must admonish Nigerians to have a change of mindset and not to make money our god or master. I believe we will get to the Promised Land, and Nigeria will flourish.

“We are here to listen, and if you observe any inadequacies in my government, let us know.

“I am here today because of your prayers and the will of God Almighty. What I have challenged myself to do each day is to be fair to all Nigerians.

“I have had a number of criticisms, including the rationale behind the size of my cabinet.

“If you want efficient, mobile, and resourceful people, we have to give people a load they can carry.

“If you combine too many ministries because you want to save money, you will have a future of non-performance and no results.

“Nigeria needs to turn the corner to grow, and we must give people challenges they can manage, and that is what we are doing.”