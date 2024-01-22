Portable Allegedly Assaulted, Narrates Ordeal

Portable, a controversial singer, recounted the exact events that led to his attack from some guys after it was believed that he took payment and refused to show up for the gig.

The singer was allegedly assaulted in the early hours of today, at his home by a group of men, and at the time, it was claimed that he had been paid to perform but had not shown up.

In a recent development, Portable has publicly stated that he recorded a song for the group, who purportedly travelled from America to include him in a music performance.

According to him, he was paid N2.5Million for the job, but when he wanted to leave after finishing it, they wouldn’t let him, and they insisted on getting their money back.

He claimed that they demanded to get their money returned, claiming it was too much.

READ MORE: Man Over The Moon As He Wins N6.5m Car In Celebration Of Tunde Ednut’s Birthday

“They came from America o, they said they wanted to feature me o, Jethro Records, one twins artist before I know see my face o, dem pay my manager money since last year, and this year they came for video and I told them that we are in new year new season, that they will pay, I’m the main artist, you came to feature Ika of Africa in Nigeria, and I told them to pick me from Odogwu bar to ajah, I did video and I’ve done a song for them before, after I finished I told them I was leaving and that’s how they surrounded me and said they wanted a refund that I charged them too much and that’s how they started beating me up” he said in parts.

SEE VIDEO: