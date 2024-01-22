Security Nabs Man For Allegedly Terrorizing Ogun Community With Toy Gun

Operatives of the So-Safe Corps in Ogun State have arrested a man, allegedly terrorising the peace of Ala community in the Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state with a fake pistol.

The Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Moruf Yusuf, confirmed the this in a statement released on Monday morning, stating that the suspect, identified as Daniel Iwalokun, was apprehended with a toy gun.

Iwalokun, an indigene of Ilaje in Ondo State, is said to have been disturbing residents of Ala, using a fake firearm.

Moruf said: “The suspect, identified as Daniel Iwalokun, a native of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, was apprehended by the Ijebu Zonal Operation team of the Corps.

“The suspect had been instilling fear in the people, causing unrest in the said Ala community and using the fake pistol to achieve his criminal aims”