Rivers: Court Declares Fubara’s N800bn 2024 Budget Illegal

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has nullified and set aside the presentation and passage of the N800 billion 2024 budget by a group of four-member legislators in the state, led by Edison Ehie.

In a judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho, the court nullified the signing of the budget into law by the Governor.

Justice Omotosho, ordered Fubara to re-present the budget to the legally constituted House of Assembly under the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule.

The judge also quashed the withholding of the House of Assembly fund on the ground, declaring that he had no constitutional power to do so.

The presiding judge also restrained the state’s Governor from frustrating the House of Assembly under Amaewhule from sitting or interfering in the affairs of the House.

Justice Omotosho also voided the Governor’s redeployment of the Clerk and the Deputy Clerk and ordered both officials to resume office immediately and unhindered.

He also directed the Inspector General of Police to immediately give adequate security to the Speaker and legislators loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike.

The judge also barred the National Assembly from taking over the Rivers State House of Assembly or accepting or treating any request from Governor Fubara.

Justice Omotosho also ordered Governor Fubara to release all monies standing in the credit of the House of Assembly to Martin Amaewhule.