Rivers Crisis: “I Don’t Want To Be Remembered For Negative Things” – Fubara

The Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara has disclosed that he wants to be remembered for good governance and dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The Governor led this out on Sunday at the Thanksgiving and Interdenominational Church Service organized in commemoration of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

Fubara said that he has prayed to God to grant his administration the grace to perform better the lives of the people and wants to be remembered for good things.

He said: “As a government, we are performing. My prayer is for the Almighty God to grant us the grace to perform in a manner that when we leave office, people will remember us positively, not for negative purposes.”

“It is not an easy thing for you to be on the stage just like we are today, and after performing, people will remember you. So, I am happy that we are all associated with the good performance of the armed forces.”

“There are those who have performed and gone, there are also those still performing, especially the service commanders that are here with us.

“We also have the ones that are performing at the federal level. But the essence is that we are all performing for one purpose; and that is the unity of Nigeria and protection of the country.

“For us as a government, we will continue to give our support, not just to the fallen heroes as we are doing, but also to those who are alive to enable them to continue to defend the integrity of our country.“