“Dont Exploit FCT Insecurity For Political Gains – Wike Warns

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has issued warning against some politicians, allegedly exploiting the security challenge facing the FCT just for political gains.

The former Rivers state governor led this out during a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, emphasising that some politicians were taking advantage of the insecurity problem.

He said: “After the first kidnapping incident in Bwari, President Tinubu summoned the service chiefs and my humble self, and within a few days, you have seen what they have achieved.

“But nobody is talking about that. Nobody has come to commend them. All you here security has collapsed.

“Nigerians forget easily, and that is why we have always said let’s not play politics with the issue of security.

“Remember, some time ago, in the last administration, we were told that bandits came to Kuje prison and wrecked havoc. Nobody said there was no Minister of FCT. There was a minister.

“Nobody talks about FCT being the capital. Remember, there was an administration where terrorists came and burnt the United Nations building here. It was in FCT.

“Remember, there was an attack to burn the police headquarters. There was a minister.

“All over the world, we have heard where armed men went to school in cities and shot at will, killing 15 to 16 people in the United States, in Britain, as developed as they are.

“That does not mean that the security in those cities has collapsed.”