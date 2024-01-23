“You Can’t Keep Saying Men Are Trash And Expect To Have Quality Ones” – Lilian Afegbai

Actress, Lilian Afegbai has revealed her trick for drawing in good men.

Through her Twitter page, the Nollywood actress disclosed that her love life with men altered the moment she began to speak positively about them.

According to her, she began attracting the men she desired in her life, using herself as an example, Lilian stated that one cannot continuously say men are trash and expect to attract great men.

She charged women that if they speak their desires into existence, it will manifest.

“I want to share a tiny secret here.

The minute I started saying positive things about men, my love life and all. I started attracting the kind of men I wanted in my life. You can’t keep saying men are trash and expect quality.

Speak into existence what you want and it will come to you”.

