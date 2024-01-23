“I’m Officially Done” – Harrysong’s Wife, Alexer Declares Following Marital Issues

Alexer Peres Harry, the wife of Nigerian artist Harrysong, has posted an enigmatic message in the midst of their recent marital turmoil.

According to reports, Harrysong allegedly urged his wife to have an abortion because they were exclusively having girls during a discussion that was posted online by a Nigerian blogger.

In one of the images, Harrysong was allegedly encouraging his wife to terminate the pregnancy so that he would no longer be accountable for a child from her.

His wife accused him of having other side chicks in a later conversation, to which he replied that they were better than her.

Following that, Harrysong made a public appeal for people to respect his family’s privacy in light of the marital issues he and his wife are experiencing.

Recently, Harrysong’s wife declared on her Instagram story that she is absolutely done, appealing with God to help.

It’s unclear, though, whether she was making a reference to her union with the musician.

She wrote: “I’m Done officially ✅ God help me”

SEE POST: