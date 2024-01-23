“Motorists Violating Zebra Crossing Risks N20,000 Fine – LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, has vowed to slam N20,000 fine on any motorists in the state who violate zebra crossing signs.

In an interview with PUNCH on Monday, the Head, School Advocacy Programme at LASTMA, Mrs Fausat Aluko, said: “We have our men on the ground to arrest those who violate road signs, especially zebra crossing.

“For zebra crossing, there is a fine in place. It is N20,000 if an offender is caught. Drivers who fail to stop for pedestrians to cross at zebra crossings and those who park on the signs during traffic will be made to pay a fine of N20,000 if caught.”

READ MORE: LASTMA Officials Nab Notorious One Chance Robbers

“We visit different schools on Wednesday every week to ‘catch them young’ and inculcate the habit of respecting road signs in them from their tender age. We also believe that the children can correct their daddies or mummies or their school drivers when they see them violate road signs. We see them as our ambassadors to take the message to their families.

“We have established a club called ‘Safety Club’ in schools to enhance these enlightenment efforts.”