‘Create Meaningful Policies Before Destroying Livelihoods’ — Rhodes-Vivour Faults Lagos Govt. Styrofoam Ban

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, has called on the state government to engage stakeholders in crafting a sustainable strategy to address plastic pollution.

His reaction stems from the recent ban imposed by the state government on single-use plastics and styrofoam.

He however expressed concerns over the potential economic implications of the ban, particularly for manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers invested in these products.

In a Monday statement titled “Plastic Ban: Hasty Impulsive Decisions Are No Substitute For Critical Policy-Making,” he urged the state government to prioritize stakeholder collaboration to tackle environmental concerns effectively.

Rather than an immediate ban, Rhodes-Vivour proposed launching extensive public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the environmental impact of single-use plastics.

His words: “While I acknowledge the importance of addressing environmental concerns and the impact of plastic pollution in Lagos, I find the sudden implementation of this ban without a well-thought-out alternative policy deeply troubling.

“This decision lacks consideration for the significant investments made by manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers of these products, potentially causing severe economic implications.

“Did the government care to think about what would happen to the thousands of retailers and small business owners, from Idumota to Oshodi and Ojota, whose livelihoods are tied to this product? Did it think about the potential loss of jobs and the utter devastation it would bring to manufacturers?

“It has become evident that this administration and the party it represents lacks the temperament to accommodate stakeholder engagements and the discipline to create meaningful policies to address critical issues without destroying the livelihood of citizens.

“I believe that a more sustainable and phased-out approach should be adopted to address the environmental challenges posed by single-use plastics.”

“Incentives for Alternatives: Provide incentives and support for businesses to transition to environmentally friendly alternatives such as biodegradable materials and reusable packaging.

“Recycling Infrastructure: Invest in robust recycling infrastructure to facilitate the collection and proper disposal of plastic waste.

“Regulate the pricing of plastic bottles: Ensure that plastic bottles are priced (N5 – N10 per bottle) as that will provide the needed incentive for citizens to properly dispose these plastics and earn a tangible amount.

“Extended Producer Responsibility: Implement EPR policies to hold producers accountable for the entire life cycle of their products, encouraging sustainable practices.

“Collaboration with Stakeholders: Engage stakeholders, including manufacturers, retailers, environmental experts, and community representatives, to develop a holistic and inclusive strategy,” Rhodes-Vivour proposed.

He urged the state government and the “reactionary commissioner of environment to reconsider the abrupt ban and collaborate with stakeholders to develop a more comprehensive and sustainable approach to address the issue of plastic pollution in Lagos State.”