Kunle Oluomo Impeached As Ogun Assembly Speaker Over Corruption Allegation

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has been impeached by 18 lawmakers out of 26 member assembly, during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi, on Tuesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Oluomo was removed for alleged embezzlement of funds, highhandedness and related offences.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, a member of the state’s House of Assembly, representing Obafemi-Owode Constituency, Shoneye Damilola Kayode said: “Oluomo came on board, we never wanted him, but the leadership of the party thought because he was once a speaker we should allow him to continue as a speaker.

“We all agreed as faithful party persons, now the situation is, Oluomo will go everywhere, he will come to us as members and tell us that the governor has not approved any money, the governor has not been giving us money that we should manage things.

“We keep managing, but we later found out that the governor has been giving us money. He takes memos to the governor, he takes everything to the governor he gets money, he comes back and says there is no money.

“Let me give you a good example, the quarters allowance, when we came on board, the governor gave us money for renovation, and Oluomo after giving members part of the money, took the remaining and embezzled it.”