Two Drug Kingpins Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Cocaine Trafficking

Some drug kingpins identified as Uwaezuoke Christian and Agbo Prince, have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Abuja, for their involvement in exporting cocaine across continents.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Babafemi stated that Uwaezuoke was initially arrested in 2022 for ingesting cocaine wraps and was later caught again trying to smuggle drugs to India. Meanwhile, Agbo was arrested at the Abuja airport for attempting to export cocaine to India. Meanwhile, Agbo was arrested at the Abuja airport for attempting to export cocaine to Hong Kong.

The statement partly read: “For 43-year-old businessman Uwaezuoke, his journey to a lifetime in jail began when he was first arrested by NDLEA operatives on March 19, 2022, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, after he was found to have ingested 100 big wraps of cocaine weighing 2.243 kilograms.

“He was subsequently arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/438/2022 and was granted bail on certain conditions after he pleaded not guilty. He thereafter absconded, leading the court to revoke his bail and issue an arrest warrant against him.”

“He was re-arraigned on March 20, 2024, at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court in charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/438/2022 before Justice Joyce Obehi Abdulmalik, where he pleaded guilty again.

“Despite his plea, the court, noting his lack of remorse, the seriousness of drug-related offences, and the fact that he is a repeated offender, convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment.