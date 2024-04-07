NDLEA Nabs India-Bound Passenger For Ingesting 80 Wraps Of Drug

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a India-bound passenger, identified as Freeman Ogbonna, for ingesting 80 wraps of cocaine.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ogbonna was arrested at the screening point of Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, on Sunday, while attempting to board his flight to Delhi, India via Doha on Qatar Airways, with a Liberian passport bearing the nam, Carr Bismark.

This was made known in a statement signed by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, today.

The statement said: ” Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, have arrested a Delhi, India-bound passenger, Freeman Charles Ogbonna, at the screening point of Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos for ingesting 80 wraps of cocaine.

“Ogbonna was arrested on Sunday, March 31, while attempting to board his flight to Delhi, India via Doha on Qatar Airways, with a Liberian international passport, bearing the name: Carr Bismark.

READ MORE: NDLEA Nabs 14 Drug Dealers, Users In Ekiti

“Preliminary checks revealed his real identity as Freeman Charles Ogbonna and was subsequently placed under observation in NDLEA custody where he started to manifest signs of discomfort.

“Obviously choked by the volume of illicit drugs in his stomach and another substance taken to hold back excretion, the suspect soon began to retch before starting to vomit and excrete wraps of cocaine he ingested almost simultaneously.

“The great risk that almost took his life notwithstanding, Ogbonna said he was given the drugs to swallow at a hotel in Ipodo area of Ikeja with a promise to reward him with N300,000 cash if he successfully delivers the consignment in India.”