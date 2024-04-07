Best Alternative To PDP, APC Is NNPP — Kwankwaso

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) remains the best option for Nigerians, says Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

According to him, the Party can outperform the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso, a former minister of defence, spoke on Saturday during the NNPP national convention in Abuja.

“We are all aware that the PDP has completely failed. Many of us decided in 2014, and 2015 to bring in some positive changes. Unfortunately, we have seen what happened from 2015 to date. This is the same APC government.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, we have a failing party that is the APC and we believe that this country requires an alternative to the APC and of course, the PDP and the only party, in my opinion, and based on facts, because the NNPP today is the fastest growing party in this country,” he said.

He further lamented the spate of banditry in the country, saying that most people have been forced to leave their homes due to insecurity.

“In many parts of this country, especially in the North particularly in my own part of the north, so many people have been chased out of their homes and many have been killed,” he said.

“Some are in the bushes now in the forest under the forces of bandits and other criminals. And it looks like many people don’t care.

“I believe it is only in this country that this sort of nonsense is happening. It is the responsibility of every government, responsible government to ensure peace of its people.”

Kwankwaso applauded the NNPP for its achievements within a “short time” of its formation and thanked stakeholders for the amendment of the party’s constitution, slogan and logo.

He said the development would ensure the Party’s victory in future elections.

“Even my humble self, I found it very difficult to identify our logo during the last general election. That was why we thought it is very important for us to have a brand new logo for our party,” he said.

“In our party today we have this logo. You can see the New Nigeria People’s Party written very clearly and NNPP very boldly.

“I believe that in the next elections, nobody will be confused about our logo.”

The former Kano State Governor commended the Party for electing him as its National Leader, pledging to ensure unity and fairness in his dealings with party members.

“All our members will continue to have an internal democracy within the party so that everybody is given an opportunity to attain his or her potential,” he said.