Pelumi Nubi, a 28-year-old travel content creator who set out on a solo road trip from London, has arrived in Lagos.

Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, received her at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

Nubi began her adventure on January 31, encountering varieties of challenges along the way.

She survived a crash in March, and a video of the wrecked vehicle showed extensive front-end damage and a smashed windscreen.

Nubi began in England, travelled through France and Spain to Morocco, then across the West Sahara Desert, Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, and Benin before arriving in Lagos.

In 2022, the travel content creator mentioned 77 locations she had visited when she was 27. She has travelled to more than 80 of the world’s 193 countries.

Regarding her trip, Nubi wanted to show the world that “impossible” is just a word, adding that with enough grit and dedication, impossibility can be overcome.

Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Lagos Governor on Sunday, tweeted:

“Lagos State Government gives a hero’s welcome to @peluminubi_, a Nigeria-British citizen who who did a solo drive from London to Lagos.

“Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of Lagos State Government by the Hon Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture @IdrisConnecting.

Welcome home!”

