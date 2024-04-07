Display Price Tags Or Risk Shut Down, Lagos Govt Warns Supermarkets

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency has ordered supermarkets and stores in the state to display prices on their products.

LASCOPA warned that any stores that fail to adhere to the new directive risk being fined or shut down.

This was made known In a statement released to the public on Saturday.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency has issued a stern warning to supermarkets and grocery stores within the state regarding the non-disclosure of price tags on products.

“LASCOPA’s warning aims to ensure transparency and protect consumers from potential price exploitation as non-disclosure of price tags can lead to misunderstandings and inconvenience at the point of sale.”

“Solebo maintained that failure to comply with the law will result in fines in accordance with consumer protection laws, adding that the agency will not hesitate to seal erring supermarkets over non-disclosure of price tags on products on shelves.

“He urged consumers to report any instances of non-compliance to LASCOPA.”