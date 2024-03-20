The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has captured 14 individuals suspected of illegal drug dealing in the Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti, in Ekiti State.

Sunday Aina, the State’s NDLEA Commander, revealed that among the suspects, three were identified as illegal drug dealers, apprehended during a weeklong operation dubbed ‘Operation Clean Up Atikankan.’

According to him, the agency has apprehended over 50 suspects in the past month alone.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday while parading the 14 suspects, he reiterated the agency’s dedication to restoring order to Atikankan and other drug-prone areas throughout the State.

He said, “On assumption of duty in Ekiti State last month, one of my concerns was the dreaded place called Atikankan in Ado Ekiti. I promised to make the place my starting point, hence, we declared a weeklong continuous operation tagged ‘Operation Clean Up Atikankan.’

“It was a successful operation. The outcome is what we are seeing; 14 suspects arrested and they are here. The operation is not targeted at users alone, we have three dealers among them that we are still investigating their cases. If there is no demand, there will be no supply.

“This operation has equally unveiled seven dealers supplying drugs to that place. They are on our watchlist. We are building our intelligence on them. Hunting for them has already started and by the grace of God, we will get them.

“It is an established fact that there is a nexus between drug and crime. Drug is a catalyst to all other criminalities. We are not going to allow some disgruntled elements to take over Ekiti all in the name of being drug barons, drug peddlers and drug users.”

The Commander who further stated that Cannabis Sativa (Indian Hemp) and methamphetamine (ice) were recovered from the suspects, emphasized that, “We will not tolerate this. We have zero tolerance for drug abuse and trafficking, and we will fight it relentlessly.”

Aina stated that those found to be drug users among the suspects would undergo continuous counselling for two months, while the legal unit would handle necessary arrangements for the illegal drug dealers.