“I Paved Way For Hype Women In Nigeria” – Phyna

Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, who won Big Brother Naija’s “Level Up” edition has acknowledged that she helped paved the way for hype women in Nigeria.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, the reality star stated that before going to Biggie’s house, she was the only hype lady in Abuja, but after returning from the event, she began to notice a lot more hype girls.

She remarked that whether people recognise or confess it, she was the one who prepared the path for them.

The reality star claimed that her success following the reality show inspired them to believe that they, too, could achieve success through hyping.

Phyna also revealed that when she visited Ghana, she spotted a lot of hype girls, and the majority of them followed her on Instagram.

She went on to remark that such ladies would later claim that no one opened the way for them, but they saw her do it first and followed her step.

In her words,

“Before I went to BBN, I was a hype woman. I used to be in Abuja and I was the only Hype girl in Abuja and I was getting known, I was going to clubs and they were already knowing me. When I went into the show and came out, I started seeing plenty of hype girls. Whether they like it or not, I paved the way for them because it was at that point they realized a hype person can go big. Even when I went to Ghana, a lot of girls came to me saying they were hype girls and I was like ‘Wow that’s good’ and a lot of them followed me on Instagram. Tomorrow now, somebody would say no one paved the way for me. No, you saw someone do it first and you wanted to do it. For me, I saw someone do it first before I did it”.

SEE VIDEO: