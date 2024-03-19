“Boss” Does Not Exist In My Dictionary, I’m A Leader – Olamide (Video)

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji often known as Olamide, a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record executive, stated in an interview that he is not a “Boss” but a leader.

The 35-year-old Olamide, who founded YBNL at an early age, stated the word boss does not exist in his dictionary.

According to the artist, he is a leader because he sees everyone around him as brothers and sisters, not as bosses.

Olamide went on to say that his responsibility as a leader is to guide others so that they can advance in life.

The artist is unquestionably a pioneer in the Nigerian music industry, having assisted artists on his label as well as those on other labels in rising to popularity and becoming established artists in the industry.

He has worked with many artists over the years, including Fireboy DML, Asakem Lil Kesh, Olamide, Lyta, Adekunle Gold, Bella Shmurda, and Chink Ekun, among others.

Olamide however concluded that he learned all his leadership skills from his mentor, ID Cabasa.

READ MORE: Pastor Jerry And Wife Gushes As They Mark 17th Wedding Anniversary

In his words; “The word boss doesn’t exist in my dictionary, cause I see everybody around me like brothers. my sisters and all that it is not about me being a boss but a leader, the role of a leader is to lead so that other people can move ahead and progress in life.”

SEE VIDEO: