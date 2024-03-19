“Wizkid Killed Rap, He’s Now Trying To Kill Afrobeats” – Terry Tha Rapman Tackles Singer

Terry Terhemba Madaki often known as Terry Tha Rapman, an award-winning Nigerian singer, has called out singer Wizkid for his current tendency of “killing” genres with his words.

It should be noted that Wizkid came under huge criticism after he denounced Afrobeats in a social media post recently, saying he can’t be boxed in one category.

Reacting on the X platform, Terry Tha Rapman said that Wizkid “killed” rap with his statement that “rap is dead” and that his recent outburst has now “killed” Afrobeats.

He encouraged Highlife artists to be wary of Wizkid, claiming that it could be his next target.

READ MORE: Why I Don’t Want To Have Kids – Shade Ladipo Reveals

He wrote,

“First rap, now Afrobeats. How many genres Wizkid wan kill? Highlife, run o!”