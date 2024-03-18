Why I Don’t Want To Have Kids – Shade Ladipo Reveals

Shade Ladipo, a popular Nigerian media figure, has addressed why she does not want children.

According to the seasoned broadcaster, she will turn 42 soon and has never liked the notion of having children.

She made her disclosure during an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze.

She stated that she likes children but does not want to be a mother.

Shade clarified that her lack of desire to have children was not a factor in her divorce from her estranged husband.

However, the experienced TV host stated that she is willing to remarry.

READ MORE: Patoranking Secures Multimillion-Naira Endorsement Deal With Adidas

While speaking, she said, “I am open to remarry. But I don’t want kids. I’m going to be 42 in November. I’ve never had the incline to have a child. I will be honest.

“I love children. Children love me. Children are actually attracted to me. I will go to a children party and they will start to sit around me. Children love me but I don’t have any feeling to have a child of my own. I can adopt. Maybe, adopt a whole orphanage and give them my last name. But I don’t want to.

“My decision not to have kids wasn’t an issue with my ex-husband. He was indifferent. He will have kids. But with me, it wasn’t an issue.”