Putin Wins Fifth Term In Office As Russia’s President

Vladimir Putin has claimed a fifth term as Russian President by a landslide of 87%, according to Russian exit polls.

According to Reuters, exit polls showed that Putin trounced Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party.

Vladislav Davankov, candidate of the New People’s Party, scored 3.85 percent, while Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) trailed with just 3.1 percent.

He faced no credible opposition candidate as the Kremlin tightly controls Russia’s political system, media and elections.

In a post-election news conference, Putin vowed to press on with the war in Ukraine.

According to him, Russian democracy was more legitimate than in the United States, where “with mail-in voting… you can buy a vote for $10. “