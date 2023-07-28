Shettima Meets Putin As Nigeria, Russia Pledge Closer Ties

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has pledged closer ties with Nigeria and other African countries, assuring leaders in the continent that the European country was ready to partner African states to develop their energy, Information Communication, education and health sectors, among others.

This came as Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria would partner with Russia to revive the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria, particularly by engaging with key stakeholders in the industry.⁣

They both spoke at the ongoing Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum held at the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia on Thursday.

“The sooner we get this plant back to production, the better for everyone. We need to walk the talk; the Nigerian people deserve better,” Shettima said at a meeting with the management of Russian Aluminium Company, UC RUSAL, and other stakeholders in the project on the sideline of the summit.

The summit is being attended by several African heads of states including Shettima who represented President Bola Tinubu, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

Shettima is attending the summit with a team of Nigerian delegation.

Other officials at the forum were Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, Shehu Abdullahi; Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tugar; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gabriel Aduda; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mary Ogbe, and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, among others.⁣

Meanwhile, Putin noted in his opening remarks that the potential for trade and economic cooperation between Russia and African countries was much higher than the trade turnover of $18bn seen in 2022.⁣

He restated his country’s commitment to food security in Africa and beyond, stressing that “Russia will continue to work towards shaping a more equitable global food distribution system.”⁣