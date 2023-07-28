El-Rufai On Ministerial List Is A Tragedy – Shehu Sani

Former senator, Shehu Sani, has described the ministerial nomination of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a tragedy.

Recall Tinubu on Thursday finally submitted the list of his 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Speaking on the development in an interview on Arise Television, Sani said it is saddening that El-Rufai is given another opportunity to serve the country, considering all he has done and said during his administration in Kaduna State.

According to the Sani, Tinubu rewarded those who betrayed their party and principal.

According to him, the list falls short of Nigerians’ expectations considering the time taken to release the list.

He however stressed that the ministerial list was a big disappointment.

Sani advised that that Tinubu must prioritize pleasing Nigerians because the eight years of the past administration were a complete waste.

“With the nomination I have seen with the one which represents Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai is a tragedy that such a man is given an opportunity to serve this country again with all that he has done and said in office, and I don’t think that if President Tinubu means well.

“This is not the best time to please and appease former governors. It is the best time to appease Nigerians and to bring in competent hands that will deliver. As far as I am concerned, that list, to some extent, is a big disappointment, and it has not been able to meet the expectations of the people considering the time taken for those names to come out.

“I think the best thing for the president to do at this time is to know that the eight years of the last administration was a complete waste, and this is an opportunity for him to prove that he has the vision, the competence and the capacity to lead this country to a higher level than the way he met it. But with the kind of people he has now brought in close to him, I think there is going to be a problem.

“From what I know, there are people who were brought in because they betrayed their party, principal, and this is the time to composite them, and that should not be with a serious national position as this,” he said.