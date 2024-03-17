Patoranking Secures Multimillion-Naira Endorsement Deal With Adidas

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, best known by his stage name Patoranking, has signed a lucrative endorsement deal with renowned clothing giant Adidas.

The artist made the news on Instagram by posting a video of himself pulling up at an Adidas store and trying out some of their products while his renowned song “God Over Everything” played in the background.

Captioning his post, he wrote: “Fear God not man ✌🏾 #adidas #fearofgod”

Patoranking’s fans and followers sent their heartfelt congratulations in the comments area.

See some comments below,

collins noted: “No more Jordan’s and airforces”

ahmed_starboy.a wrote: “From orile down to costain celebrate me now I am alive ❤🙌”

IP Law Series with Ajah penned: “Nice intellectual property”

themajeek reacted: “Everywhere nice normally”

irenejob said: “My personal person aka World’s Best 👑👑”

dapotuburna wrote: “I dey come house WB 😂😂😂 size 44 active !!!”

calvin_starby3sb said: “👏👏👏 Mister strong pantoranking❤️🎤✌️”

