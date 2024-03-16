Queen Mercy Atang, a previous housemate of Big Brother Naija, is lawfully married to King David, the love of her life.

The couple, who were in Akwa Ibom for their wedding introduction a few days ago, are today getting married in court at the Federal Marriage Registry in Lagos.

The pair posed for photos while holding their wedding certificate, as seen on her husband’s Instagram story.

Queen and her husband wore a black and white ensemble.

Her husband wore black trousers, a white shirt, and a white jacket, while Queen wore a black jumpsuit with a black jacket.

Captioning the photos, he wrote,

”Legally Married”

SEE POST: