“Seeing Women Achieve Financial Stability Makes Me Happy“ – Hilda Baci Spills

Hilda Baci, Nigeria’s culinary sensation, is committed to improving the country’s food environment and providing culinary skills and knowledge to Nigerians, particularly women, with the goal of shaping the country’s culinary scene in the future.

Baci, the founder of My Food By Hilda, stated that her goal is to expand the culinary sector and constantly update chefs’ recipes.

In a recent conversation, she said,

“My joy is to see more women become economically stable for the growth of the country as it has been proven that the more women into gainful employment, the better the society is,”

Recognising the potential for growth in Nigeria’s culinary sector, she established the Hilda Baci Academy, which offers aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts the opportunity to learn from her experience and expertise.

“During our last class, we empower lucky students with items that they can use to start their business, this year won’t be different as lucky students will win a full scholarship to the prestigious Red Dish culinary institution, a $1,000 Amazon gift card, N1 million for 10 people, N5 million for one person, iPad, iPhones, and a MacBook.

“The academy’s curriculum focuses on equipping students with a comprehensive understanding of Nigerian cuisine. Students delve into a repertoire of over 160 recipes, mastering traditional dishes alongside contemporary culinary techniques. This focus on breadth ensures graduates are well-versed in the rich tapestry of Nigerian flavours.

“The academy aims to cultivate well-rounded chefs who can navigate the complexities of the food industry. Students gain valuable insights into food business management, food safety practices, and presentation skills. This holistic approach equips graduates to not only cook delicious food but also build successful careers in the culinary world.”

Her commitment to knowledge sharing is already inspiring a new wave of culinary talent in Nigeria and abroad.

Baci rose to prominence in 2023 after setting a Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon.