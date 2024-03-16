Timini Egbuson Reveals He’ll Be Taking Break From Acting Next Year

Timini Egbuson, a prominent Nollywood actor, has disclosed his plans for next year, announcing that he will be taking a break.

The actor discussed his schedule in a recent podcast with content producer Kamsi Nnamani, admitting that he has been moving from set to set for years, barely getting any sleep or time for himself.

He commented that for the previous fourteen years, since his first film appearance, he hasn’t had more than six hours of sleep and has forgotten what it feels like to genuinely rest.

He stated that it is time for him to take a break.

In his words,

“I only rest when I go out at night. I only sleep five hours to six hours a day. And then keep the work going. But next year I’m going on a sabbatical. I have been acting for the past fourteen years consistently. There has never been a downtime or a time when I’m just chilling. And I did not say that with pride. I say that with all humility. It has just been God.”