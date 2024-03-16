Daniel Bwala, former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, said Nigeria must be safe and secure before the political dabbling towards 2027 elections begin.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Friday, former spokesperson commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the intervention of his administration.

According to him, as a former All Progressives Congress member (APC), he has no regret joining the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I have no regret going to PDP or supporting Atiku, I do my things based on conviction and at the end of the day, if it doesn’t work out, I accept my fate.

“The reality I have accepted now is that this politicking is gone and because of the crisis in Nigeria, the only way we can have a 2027 election is when Nigeria is safe and secure.

“I saw that this president I supported in APC is trying to ensure he rewrites the wrongs of the past administration.

“When he said he wanted all opposition to come together for nation building, I felt it was the right time to look at nation’s building rather than politicking. There must be a Nigeria before we do politics,” he said.