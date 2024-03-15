Angela Okorie Expresses Sadness As She Recounts Moments With Late Actor, Mr Ibu

Angela Okorie, a Nollywood actress, has declared that the late legendary actor, Mr Ibu, cannot be replaced.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of herself with the late actor on a movie shoot, she remarked that there would never be another Mr Ibu because his acting abilities were unparalleled.

She mentioned how the deceased was a detailed actor whose set delivery was usually on point.

Angela claimed that the actor had a way of making people laugh without saying anything because his appearance alone was amusing.

She said that she was always laughing while working with him on set.

Angela told him to rest in power, saying that Nollywood would miss him and that he would never be forgotten.

Sharing the video, she captioned,

“There will never be another Mr IBU chai

His Delivery on set was 💯 A detailed actor 🙌

His acting skills na follow come

If you see Mr Ibu in real life you go Just start to Dey laugh b4 he says anything, on this set na so I just Dey laugh anyhow,

The 🌎 will miss you, and you will never be forgotten

Chai Rest in Power Odogwu Nwoke

You died a Strong man”.

